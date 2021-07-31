Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 496,035 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.