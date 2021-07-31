Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Head to Head Comparison

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Solutions and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Paysafe 0 0 8 0 3.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.18 -$175.81 million $0.82 11.93 Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Paysafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A -2.89% -1.18% Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paysafe beats Advantage Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.