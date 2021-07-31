Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.