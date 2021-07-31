Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $83.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.66.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

