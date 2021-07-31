8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $648,145.76 and $642,610.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

