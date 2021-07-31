Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

