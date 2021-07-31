LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

