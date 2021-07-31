Genpact Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Genpact has raised its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

G stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

