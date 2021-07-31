Analyzing PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 20.27% 16.58% 10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synopsys 0 2 11 0 2.85

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.97%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $299.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Synopsys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Synopsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synopsys $3.69 billion 11.92 $664.35 million $4.27 67.44

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

Synopsys beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Its myVEGAS Bingo to access to the rooms and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that include MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Excalibur; myVEGAS Slots, a social casino app that offers entertainment with its library of new game content, daily challenges, and offers; POP! Slots, a social slots app to connect fans with offerings from a collection of real-world brands; myKONAMI Slots to enjoy the slot machine action; and Kingdom Boss and myVEGAS Blackjack games. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

