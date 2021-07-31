D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

