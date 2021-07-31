D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 399,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.56% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

