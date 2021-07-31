D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

