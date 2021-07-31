D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,641 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.