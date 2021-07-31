ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

