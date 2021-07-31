Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.