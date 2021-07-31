Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

