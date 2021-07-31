Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.