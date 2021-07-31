Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

