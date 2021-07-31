D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $4.45 Million Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 688,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.