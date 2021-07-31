Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.