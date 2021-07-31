Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVX opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

