Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $5.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.