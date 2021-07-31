Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMQ opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

