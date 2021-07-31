Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

R stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

