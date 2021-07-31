Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

