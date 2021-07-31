DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $493.75.

DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

