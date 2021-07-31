Eaton Vance Management Acquires 200 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,887.99 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,860.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

