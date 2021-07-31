Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

