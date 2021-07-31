Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $202,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $161.03 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

