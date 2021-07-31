Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $113.75 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

