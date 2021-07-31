Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

