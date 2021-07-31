Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

