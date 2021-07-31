The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

