JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JCH stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 739.16. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11.

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust news, insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39). Also, insider David Fletcher acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £10,725 ($14,012.28). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,816.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

