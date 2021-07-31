National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

