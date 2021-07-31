BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BSIG stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

