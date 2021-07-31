First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

