Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

HRZN opened at $17.13 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

