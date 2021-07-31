Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of COHN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 13.68%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

