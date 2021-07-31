Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.