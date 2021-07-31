Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,126.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.