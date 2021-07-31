Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700 at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

