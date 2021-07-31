Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,757 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of HMST opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

