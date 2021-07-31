Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.26, with a volume of 42755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

