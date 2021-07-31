IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of IAA worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

