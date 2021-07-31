Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM opened at $40.82 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.