Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.10.

Professional stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Professional has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $279.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Professional by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.