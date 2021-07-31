Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

