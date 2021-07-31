Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

