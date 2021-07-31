Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3,037.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

