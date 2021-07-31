Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Big Lots worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

