Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes $6 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

